The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the NLDS on Monday at 9:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Dodgers will send out Bobby Miller.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-160). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -160 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 84 of the 135 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (62.2%).

Los Angeles has gone 45-28 (winning 61.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 61.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 162 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 89 of those games (89-63-10).

The Dodgers have a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 47-34 25-24 74-39 73-40 26-23

