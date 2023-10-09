On Monday, October 9 at 9:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Bobby Miller will get the nod for the Dodgers, while Zac Gallen will take the hill for the Diamondbacks. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-160). An 8-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.76 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 84, or 62.2%, of the 135 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 45-28 record (winning 61.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Dodgers have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (48.9%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+310)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 5th 1st

