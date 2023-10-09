Monday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on October 9) at 9:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 135 times this season and won 84, or 62.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 45-28 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 906 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule