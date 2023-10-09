Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on October 9) at 9:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers.
The probable starters are Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 135 times this season and won 84, or 62.2%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 45-28 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 906 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|@ Rockies
|L 14-5
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Chris Flexen
|September 29
|@ Giants
|W 6-2
|Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn
|September 30
|@ Giants
|L 2-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck
|October 1
|@ Giants
|W 5-2
|Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison
|October 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|October 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|October 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
