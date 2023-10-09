David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .259 with 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (74 of 133), with more than one hit 23 times (17.3%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (5.3%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 38 games this season (28.6%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 68 .256 AVG .262 .289 OBP .297 .411 SLG .355 16 XBH 17 6 HR 1 27 RBI 28 35/8 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings