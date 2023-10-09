David Peralta vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .259 with 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (74 of 133), with more than one hit 23 times (17.3%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (5.3%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38 games this season (28.6%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|68
|.256
|AVG
|.262
|.289
|OBP
|.297
|.411
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|28
|35/8
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen (17-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.