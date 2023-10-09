In the Week 5 tilt between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Davante Adams find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Adams has 33 receptions (50 targets) and a team-best 397 yards receiving (99.3 per game) plus three TDs.

In two of four games this year, Adams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Davante Adams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0

