Davante Adams will be running routes against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Adams' 33 catches are good enough for a team-best 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs so far this season. He has been targeted on 50 occasions.

Adams vs. the Packers

Adams vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 197.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Packers have allowed four passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third in NFL play.

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 80.5 (-115)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams, in two of four games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Adams has received 37.6% of his team's 133 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He has been targeted 50 times, averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in NFL).

Adams has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has 42.9% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With 10 red zone targets, Adams has been on the receiving end of 47.6% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 8 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 13 REC / 172 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

