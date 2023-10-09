The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have the 11th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2800.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2800), the Chargers are 11th-best in the league. They are way below that, 20th, according to computer rankings.

The Chargers were +2500 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2800, which is the 10th-smallest change in the entire league.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Chargers have a 3.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this season.

Two Chargers games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The Chargers have compiled a 1-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Chargers sport the fifth-best offense this season in terms of total yards (388.8 yards per game), but they rank second-worst on the defensive side of the ball (404.0 yards allowed per game).

From an offensive standpoint, the Chargers rank seventh in the NFL with 27.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in points allowed (404.0 points allowed per contest).

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has seven TD passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.0% for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game).

On the ground, Herbert has scored three TDs and gained 55 yards.

In four games, Keenan Allen has 35 receptions for 434 yards (108.5 per game) and three TDs.

In four games, Joshua Kelley has run for 207 yards (51.8 per game) and one score.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler has scored one time and picked up 117 yards (117.0 per game).

On defense, Khalil Mack has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 19 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in four games.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders W 24-17 +25000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1200 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +550 8 October 29 Bears - +75000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +10000 10 November 12 Lions - +1400 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +20000 14 December 10 Broncos - +25000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +25000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +25000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +550

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.