The NLDS rolls on Monday at 6:07 PM ET when the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies live on TBS from Truist Park. The Phillies will look to move one step closer to the NLCS while the Braves hope to even up the series with a win. Max Fried is starting for the Braves and Zack Wheeler is set to start for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 307 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .276 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (947 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta has a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.303).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies have hit 220 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in the majors with a .438 team slugging percentage.

The Phillies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 796.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Phillies rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Philadelphia averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Philadelphia has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Phillies have a combined WHIP of just 1.240 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 21, the left-hander threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Fried has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried will try to continue an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 21 of them.

In 32 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 29 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

He has made 32 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Mets L 11-4 Away Michael Plassmeyer José Quintana 10/1/2023 Mets W 9-1 Away Matt Strahm Jose Butto 10/3/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins W 7-1 Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves - Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves - Home Aaron Nola -

