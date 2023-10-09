Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Kyle Schwarber and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Truist Park on Monday, starting at 6:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Fried Stats

The Braves' Max Fried (8-1) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Fried has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Sep. 21 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Phillies Sep. 12 5.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 7 6.0 6 3 3 4 2 at Dodgers Sep. 1 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI (217 total hits). He has stolen 73 bases.

He's slashing .337/.416/.596 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 139 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .283/.389/.604 on the year.

Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with a double, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line so far this season.

Schwarber has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 1 3 5

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 so far this season.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with five doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.