Should you bet on Brandon Bolden getting into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Bolden ran 17 times for 66 yards (5.1 ypg).

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in eight games.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of eight games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Brandon Bolden Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 7 0 2 21 1 Week 3 @Titans 3 17 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1 5 0 3 29 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 8 32 0 0 0 0

