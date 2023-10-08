The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) are favored by 4.5 points as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The game's over/under has been listed at 50.5 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Eagles can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Rams. The Rams' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Eagles.

Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-4.5) 50.5 -225 +180 FanDuel Eagles (-4.5) 50.5 -215 +180

Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

FOX

Rams vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Los Angeles owns two wins against the spread this year.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Los Angeles has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Philadelphia has covered the spread twice in four games this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or greater, the Eagles have one win ATS (1-1-1) this season.

Three of Philadelphia's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

