Rams vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) are favored by 4.5 points as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The game's over/under has been listed at 50.5 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Eagles can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Rams. The Rams' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Eagles.
Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-4.5)
|50.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-4.5)
|50.5
|-215
|+180
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rams vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles owns two wins against the spread this year.
- The Rams have one win ATS (1-0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Los Angeles has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.
- Philadelphia has covered the spread twice in four games this season.
- As a 4.5-point favorite or greater, the Eagles have one win ATS (1-1-1) this season.
- Three of Philadelphia's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
