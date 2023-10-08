Rams vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) enter a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at SoFi Stadium on a four-game winning streak.
The betting insights and trends for the Eagles and Rams can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Rams vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|4.5
|50.5
|-225
|+180
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rams vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams and their opponents have scored more than 50.5 combined points twice this season.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 45.1 points, 5.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Rams have covered the spread two times over four games with a set spread.
- This season, the Rams have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Philadelphia's games this season have had an average of 44.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Eagles have covered the spread two times over four games with a set spread.
- The Eagles have won each time as moneyline favorites this year, going 4-0.
- Philadelphia has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.
Eagles vs. Rams Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|29.5
|5
|22.5
|16
|44.9
|2
|4
|Rams
|24.5
|15
|21.3
|15
|45.1
|2
|4
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.1
|45.5
|45.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|26.0
|24.0
|ATS Record
|2-0-2
|0-0-1
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.9
|45.8
|44.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.5
|26.5
|24.5
|ATS Record
|2-1-1
|0-1-1
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.