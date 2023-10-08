The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) enter a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at SoFi Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

The betting insights and trends for the Eagles and Rams can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.

Rams vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 4.5 50.5 -225 +180

Rams vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and their opponents have scored more than 50.5 combined points twice this season.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 45.1 points, 5.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Rams have covered the spread two times over four games with a set spread.

This season, the Rams have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's games this season have had an average of 44.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles have covered the spread two times over four games with a set spread.

The Eagles have won each time as moneyline favorites this year, going 4-0.

Philadelphia has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

Eagles vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 29.5 5 22.5 16 44.9 2 4 Rams 24.5 15 21.3 15 45.1 2 4

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 45.5 45.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 26.0 24.0 ATS Record 2-0-2 0-0-1 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.9 45.8 44.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 26.5 24.5 ATS Record 2-1-1 0-1-1 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

