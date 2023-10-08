With the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) matching up on October 8 at SoFi Stadium, Jalen Hurts and Matthew Stafford will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Rams vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Matthew Stafford vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 4 Games Played 4 62.0% Completion % 67.7% 1,229 (307.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 959 (239.8) 3 Touchdowns 5 5 Interceptions 3 49 (12.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 134 (33.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Eagles Defensive Stats

This year, the Eagles rank 16th in the NFL in points allowed (22.5 per game) and 16th in total yards allowed (323.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 260.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 16th in the NFL with 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Eagles are top-10 this year, ranking second in the NFL with 252 total rushing yards allowed (63.0 allowed per game). They also rank seventh in rushing touchdowns allowed (two).

On defense, Philadelphia ranks 25th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 46.2%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 28th (73.3%).

