Will Matthew Stafford Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Stafford was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Trying to find Stafford's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 5, Stafford is averaging 307.3 passing yards per game (1,229 total). Other season stats include three TD passes, five interceptions and a 62.0% completion percentage (103-for-166), plus 10 carries for 49 yards.
Matthew Stafford Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
Rams vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Stafford 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|103
|166
|62.0%
|1,229
|3
|5
|7.4
|10
|49
|0
Stafford Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
