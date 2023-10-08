Matthew Stafford was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Trying to find Stafford's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 5, Stafford is averaging 307.3 passing yards per game (1,229 total). Other season stats include three TD passes, five interceptions and a 62.0% completion percentage (103-for-166), plus 10 carries for 49 yards.

Keep an eye on Stafford's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Matthew Stafford Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stafford 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 103 166 62.0% 1,229 3 5 7.4 10 49 0

Stafford Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 24 38 334 0 0 3 11 0 Week 2 49ers 34 55 307 1 2 4 17 0 Week 3 @Bengals 18 33 269 1 2 1 7 0 Week 4 @Colts 27 40 319 1 1 2 14 0

Rep Matthew Stafford and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.