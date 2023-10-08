Kyren Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Check out Williams' stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Williams has run for 245 yards on 64 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (22 targets) for 101 yards.

Keep an eye on Williams' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kyren Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Rams.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 64 245 5 3.8 22 11 101 1

Williams Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0

Rep Kyren Williams and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.