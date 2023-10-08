Will Kyren Williams Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyren Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Check out Williams' stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Williams has run for 245 yards on 64 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (22 targets) for 101 yards.
Kyren Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Rams.
Rams vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|64
|245
|5
|3.8
|22
|11
|101
|1
Williams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|52
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|14
|52
|1
|6
|48
|1
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|10
|38
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|25
|103
|2
|3
|24
|0
