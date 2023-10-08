Will Cooper Kupp Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cooper Kupp was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Kupp's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the air last year, Kupp was targeted 98 times, with season stats of 812 yards on 75 receptions (10.8 per catch) and six TDs.
Cooper Kupp Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Ben Skowronek (LP/achilles): 2 Rec; 13 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Rams vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Kupp 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|98
|75
|812
|422
|6
|10.8
Kupp Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|15
|13
|128
|1
|Week 2
|Falcons
|14
|11
|108
|2
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|6
|4
|44
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|19
|14
|122
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|10
|7
|125
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|8
|7
|80
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|12
|8
|79
|1
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|9
|8
|127
|1
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|5
|3
|-1
|0
