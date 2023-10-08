Cooper Kupp was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Kupp's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air last year, Kupp was targeted 98 times, with season stats of 812 yards on 75 receptions (10.8 per catch) and six TDs.

Cooper Kupp Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Ben Skowronek (LP/achilles): 2 Rec; 13 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Rams vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kupp 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 75 812 422 6 10.8

Kupp Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 15 13 128 1 Week 2 Falcons 14 11 108 2 Week 3 @Cardinals 6 4 44 0 Week 4 @49ers 19 14 122 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10 7 125 1 Week 6 Panthers 8 7 80 0 Week 8 49ers 12 8 79 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 9 8 127 1 Week 10 Cardinals 5 3 -1 0

