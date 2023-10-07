Will Smith vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Will Smith is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the NLDS.
In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 2-for-4.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.2%).
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (15.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (42.4%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (14.4%).
- He has scored at least once 66 times this year (52.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.271
|AVG
|.250
|.354
|OBP
|.365
|.475
|SLG
|.397
|22
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|6
|41
|RBI
|35
|54/27
|K/BB
|35/36
|0
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
