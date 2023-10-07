Will Smith is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the NLDS.

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 2-for-4.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 72nd in slugging.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.2%).
  • Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (15.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (42.4%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (14.4%).
  • He has scored at least once 66 times this year (52.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 60
.271 AVG .250
.354 OBP .365
.475 SLG .397
22 XBH 20
13 HR 6
41 RBI 35
54/27 K/BB 35/36
0 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
