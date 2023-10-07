Will Smith is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the NLDS.

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 2-for-4.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 72nd in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.2%).

Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (15.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (42.4%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (14.4%).

He has scored at least once 66 times this year (52.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .271 AVG .250 .354 OBP .365 .475 SLG .397 22 XBH 20 13 HR 6 41 RBI 35 54/27 K/BB 35/36 0 SB 3

