The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 7.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Seahawks are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (13th-best in league) than their computer ranking (12th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Seahawks have had the 12th-smallest change this season, dropping from +3500 at the start to +4000.

The Seahawks have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Seattle Betting Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 3-1-0 this season.

Two of the Seahawks' four games have hit the over.

The Seahawks have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Seahawks are totaling 319.8 yards per game on offense this season (20th in NFL), and they are giving up 367.5 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

The Seahawks are putting up 27.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 17th, giving up 22.8 points per game.

Seahawks Impact Players

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III has five TDs and has gained 283 yards (70.8 per game).

In addition, Walker has eight catches for 73 yards and zero TDs.

In four games, Geno Smith has thrown for 846 yards (211.5 per game), with five touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.3%.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf has scored two times, catching 18 balls for 268 yards (67.0 per game).

In four games, Tyler Lockett has 17 catches for 157 yards (39.3 per game) and two scores.

Bobby Wagner has been providing a big boost on defense, amassing 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +1800 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +50000 4 October 2 @ Giants W 24-3 +20000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +3500 7 October 22 Cardinals - +75000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1400 10 November 12 Commanders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +500 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +900 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +500 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +75000

