The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and Russell Knox is currently in fourth place with a score of -6.

Looking to place a bet on Russell Knox at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Knox Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Russell Knox Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Knox has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Knox's average finish has been 41st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Knox has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 49 -5 279 0 17 0 0 $430,515

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Knox's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 25th.

Knox has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Knox finished 24th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Knox has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,237 yards, 224 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox finished in the 38th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Knox was better than 37% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Knox failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Knox had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Knox's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent tournament, Knox's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Knox ended the Fortinet Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Knox outperformed the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Knox's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

