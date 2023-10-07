Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 7 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 17th in the NFL.
Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Rams are 17th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).
- The Rams' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).
- The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this season.
- Two of the Rams' four games have hit the over.
- The Rams have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, Los Angeles has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
- The Rams sport the ninth-ranked defense this season (295.8 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 392.8 yards per game.
- The Rams rank 13th in scoring offense (24.5 points per game) and 15th in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) this year.
Rams Impact Players
- In four games, Kyren Williams has run for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and five TDs.
- Williams also has 11 receptions for 101 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored one time, catching 39 balls for 501 yards (125.3 per game).
- Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), completing 62.0%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.
- In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, hauling in 22 balls for 270 yards (67.5 per game).
- Ernest Jones has totaled 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in four games for the Rams.
Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+500
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|W 29-23
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.