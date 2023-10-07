As of October 7 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 17th in the NFL.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Rams are 17th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).

The Rams' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).

The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this season.

Two of the Rams' four games have hit the over.

The Rams have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Los Angeles has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Rams sport the ninth-ranked defense this season (295.8 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 392.8 yards per game.

The Rams rank 13th in scoring offense (24.5 points per game) and 15th in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) this year.

Rams Impact Players

In four games, Kyren Williams has run for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and five TDs.

Williams also has 11 receptions for 101 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored one time, catching 39 balls for 501 yards (125.3 per game).

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), completing 62.0%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.

In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, hauling in 22 balls for 270 yards (67.5 per game).

Ernest Jones has totaled 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in four games for the Rams.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +500 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +3500 4 October 1 @ Colts W 29-23 +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +75000 7 October 22 Steelers - +8000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +900 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +75000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +15000 16 December 21 Saints - +5000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +20000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +500

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.