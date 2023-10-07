Mookie Betts is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 1.

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles with 179 hits, batting .307 this season with 80 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks sixth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
  • Betts has reached base via a hit in 114 games this year (of 152 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
  • In 33 games this season, he has homered (21.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 40.8% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored at least once 88 times this year (57.9%), including 31 games with multiple runs (20.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 76
.334 AVG .279
.432 OBP .385
.662 SLG .498
45 XBH 35
24 HR 15
55 RBI 52
54/46 K/BB 53/50
5 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (12-8) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.