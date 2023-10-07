Mookie Betts vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mookie Betts is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 1.
In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 179 hits, batting .307 this season with 80 extra-base hits.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 114 games this year (of 152 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
- In 33 games this season, he has homered (21.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.8% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 88 times this year (57.9%), including 31 games with multiple runs (20.4%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|.334
|AVG
|.279
|.432
|OBP
|.385
|.662
|SLG
|.498
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|52
|54/46
|K/BB
|53/50
|5
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (12-8) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
