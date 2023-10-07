Mookie Betts is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 1.

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 179 hits, batting .307 this season with 80 extra-base hits.

He ranks sixth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 114 games this year (of 152 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.

In 33 games this season, he has homered (21.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.8% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 88 times this year (57.9%), including 31 games with multiple runs (20.4%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 76 .334 AVG .279 .432 OBP .385 .662 SLG .498 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 52 54/46 K/BB 53/50 5 SB 9

