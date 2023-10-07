Miguel Rojas vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Merrill Kelly and the Arizona DiamondbacksOctober 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLDS..
He returns to action for the first time since September 29, when he went 0-for-2 against the Giants.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .236 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- In 53.2% of his 124 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (4.0%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 25 games this season (20.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (3.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.223
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.298
|.337
|SLG
|.313
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|27/14
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kelly (12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
