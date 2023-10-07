Miguel Rojas is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Merrill Kelly and the Arizona DiamondbacksOctober 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLDS..

He returns to action for the first time since September 29, when he went 0-for-2 against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .236 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

In 53.2% of his 124 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (4.0%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Rojas has driven in a run in 25 games this season (20.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (3.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .223 AVG .250 .282 OBP .298 .337 SLG .313 14 XBH 9 4 HR 1 21 RBI 10 27/14 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings