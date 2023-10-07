The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) square off with the Little Brown Jug at stake on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Wolverines are double-digit favorites, by 19.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-19.5) 46 -1600 +850 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Michigan (-19.5) 46.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Michigan has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Wolverines have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Minnesota has won just one game against the spread this season.

Michigan & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan
To Win the National Champ. +400 Bet $100 to win $400
To Win the Big Ten +150 Bet $100 to win $150
Minnesota
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.