Max Muncy is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Merrill Kelly and the Arizona DiamondbacksOctober 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.

He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-3 against the Giants.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .212 with 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 36th in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 74 of 135 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (17.8%).

Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 31 of them (23.0%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven in a run in 61 games this year (45.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 73 of 135 games this season, and more than once 18 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 69 .227 AVG .198 .358 OBP .310 .498 SLG .455 24 XBH 30 19 HR 17 45 RBI 60 68/45 K/BB 85/40 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings