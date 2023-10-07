Max Muncy vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Max Muncy is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Merrill Kelly and the Arizona DiamondbacksOctober 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.
He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-3 against the Giants.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .212 with 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 74 of 135 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (17.8%).
- Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 31 of them (23.0%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 61 games this year (45.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 73 of 135 games this season, and more than once 18 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.358
|OBP
|.310
|.498
|SLG
|.455
|24
|XBH
|30
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|60
|68/45
|K/BB
|85/40
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
