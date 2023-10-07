Jason Heyward is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the NLDS..

In his most recent action (on September 30 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .269 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in 57 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
  • Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heyward has had at least one RBI in 20.5% of his games this year (25 of 122), with more than one RBI 12 times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 46 games this year (37.7%), including 10 multi-run games (8.2%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 59
.244 AVG .293
.319 OBP .359
.475 SLG .471
19 XBH 19
9 HR 6
22 RBI 18
35/17 K/BB 29/17
1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
