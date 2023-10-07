Jason Heyward is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the NLDS..

In his most recent action (on September 30 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .269 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 57 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has had at least one RBI in 20.5% of his games this year (25 of 122), with more than one RBI 12 times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (37.7%), including 10 multi-run games (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .244 AVG .293 .319 OBP .359 .475 SLG .471 19 XBH 19 9 HR 6 22 RBI 18 35/17 K/BB 29/17 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings