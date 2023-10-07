Jason Heyward vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jason Heyward is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the NLDS..
In his most recent action (on September 30 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .269 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 57 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has had at least one RBI in 20.5% of his games this year (25 of 122), with more than one RBI 12 times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (37.7%), including 10 multi-run games (8.2%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.244
|AVG
|.293
|.319
|OBP
|.359
|.475
|SLG
|.471
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|18
|35/17
|K/BB
|29/17
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
