James Outman returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Merrill Kelly and the Arizona DiamondbacksOctober 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will square off to open the NLDS.

In his last action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • Outman has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (83 of 150), with more than one hit 28 times (18.7%).
  • In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 28.7% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 45.3% of his games this year (68 of 150), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 75
.249 AVG .248
.356 OBP .350
.404 SLG .465
17 XBH 25
8 HR 15
36 RBI 34
86/33 K/BB 95/35
10 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.
