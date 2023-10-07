James Outman returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Merrill Kelly and the Arizona DiamondbacksOctober 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will square off to open the NLDS.

In his last action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (83 of 150), with more than one hit 28 times (18.7%).

In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.7% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.3% of his games this year (68 of 150), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 75 .249 AVG .248 .356 OBP .350 .404 SLG .465 17 XBH 25 8 HR 15 36 RBI 34 86/33 K/BB 95/35 10 SB 6

