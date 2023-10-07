James Outman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
James Outman returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Merrill Kelly and the Arizona DiamondbacksOctober 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will square off to open the NLDS.
In his last action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (83 of 150), with more than one hit 28 times (18.7%).
- In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.7% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.3% of his games this year (68 of 150), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.249
|AVG
|.248
|.356
|OBP
|.350
|.404
|SLG
|.465
|17
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|34
|86/33
|K/BB
|95/35
|10
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.
