Freddie Freeman is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.

In his last action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 0-for-4.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.571) and OPS (.984) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 122 of 161 games this year (75.8%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 63 of those games he had more than one (39.1%).

He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (27 of 161), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 65 games this season (40.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

In 56.5% of his games this year (91 of 161), he has scored, and in 34 of those games (21.1%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .315 AVG .354 .376 OBP .447 .523 SLG .620 41 XBH 50 13 HR 16 45 RBI 58 59/31 K/BB 62/41 13 SB 10

