Freddie Freeman is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.

In his last action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 0-for-4.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.571) and OPS (.984) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • In 122 of 161 games this year (75.8%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 63 of those games he had more than one (39.1%).
  • He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (27 of 161), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 65 games this season (40.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
  • In 56.5% of his games this year (91 of 161), he has scored, and in 34 of those games (21.1%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
81 GP 80
.315 AVG .354
.376 OBP .447
.523 SLG .620
41 XBH 50
13 HR 16
45 RBI 58
59/31 K/BB 62/41
13 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.
