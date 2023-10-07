Freddie Freeman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.
In his last action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 0-for-4.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.571) and OPS (.984) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 122 of 161 games this year (75.8%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 63 of those games he had more than one (39.1%).
- He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (27 of 161), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 65 games this season (40.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- In 56.5% of his games this year (91 of 161), he has scored, and in 34 of those games (21.1%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.315
|AVG
|.354
|.376
|OBP
|.447
|.523
|SLG
|.620
|41
|XBH
|50
|13
|HR
|16
|45
|RBI
|58
|59/31
|K/BB
|62/41
|13
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.
