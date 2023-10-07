Saturday, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly, with the first pitch at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 1.

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-1.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .259 with 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Peralta has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has driven home a run in 38 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (31.8%), including five games with multiple runs (3.8%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 68 .256 AVG .262 .289 OBP .297 .411 SLG .355 16 XBH 17 6 HR 1 27 RBI 28 35/8 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 3

