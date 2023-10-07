David Peralta vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Saturday, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly, with the first pitch at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 1.
In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-1.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .259 with 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Peralta has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has driven home a run in 38 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (31.8%), including five games with multiple runs (3.8%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|68
|.256
|AVG
|.262
|.289
|OBP
|.297
|.411
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|28
|35/8
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
