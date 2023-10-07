Saturday, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly, with the first pitch at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 1.

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Giants) he went 1-for-1.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .259 with 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • Peralta has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peralta has driven home a run in 38 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least once 42 times this year (31.8%), including five games with multiple runs (3.8%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 68
.256 AVG .262
.289 OBP .297
.411 SLG .355
16 XBH 17
6 HR 1
27 RBI 28
35/8 K/BB 37/12
1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
