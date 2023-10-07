At +2200 as of October 7, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chargers are ninth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2200), much higher than their computer rankings (15th-best).

The Chargers have had the eighth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2200.

The Chargers have a 4.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this year.

Two Chargers games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The Chargers have gone 1-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (404 yards allowed per game), the Chargers have played better on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by averaging 388.8 yards per game.

The Chargers are averaging 27.5 points per game on offense (seventh in NFL), and they rank 27th on the other side of the ball with 26 points allowed per game.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has seven touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.0% for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game).

On the ground, Herbert has scored three TDs and gained 55 yards.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen has scored three times, catching 35 balls for 434 yards (108.5 per game).

Joshua Kelley has run for 207 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Austin Ekeler has run for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one TD in one game.

Khalil Mack has amassed 19 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in four games for the Chargers.

Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1100 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders W 24-17 +25000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +900 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +550 8 October 29 Bears - +30000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +12500 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +25000 16 December 23 Bills - +700 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +550

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.