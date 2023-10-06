Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 6.
Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Rams are 17th in the league. They are far higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Rams currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- The Rams have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.
- Two Rams games (out of four) have hit the over this season.
- The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, Los Angeles has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Rams rank ninth in total defense this year (295.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 392.8 total yards per game.
- The Rams are putting up 24.5 points per game offensively this year (13th in NFL), and they are giving up 21.3 points per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.
Rams Impact Players
- On the ground, Kyren Williams has five TDs and has gained 245 yards (61.3 per game).
- In the passing game, Williams has one touchdown, with 11 receptions for 101 yards.
- Puka Nacua has 39 catches for 501 yards (125.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), completing 62.0%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.
- Tutu Atwell has 22 catches for 270 yards (67.5 per game) and one TD in four games.
- Ernest Jones has been providing a big boost on defense, delivering 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended for the Rams.
Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+500
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|W 29-23
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.