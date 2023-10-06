The Los Angeles Rams have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 6.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Rams are 17th in the league. They are far higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Rams currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

The Rams have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.

Two Rams games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Los Angeles has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Rams rank ninth in total defense this year (295.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 392.8 total yards per game.

The Rams are putting up 24.5 points per game offensively this year (13th in NFL), and they are giving up 21.3 points per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Kyren Williams has five TDs and has gained 245 yards (61.3 per game).

In the passing game, Williams has one touchdown, with 11 receptions for 101 yards.

Puka Nacua has 39 catches for 501 yards (125.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), completing 62.0%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.

Tutu Atwell has 22 catches for 270 yards (67.5 per game) and one TD in four games.

Ernest Jones has been providing a big boost on defense, delivering 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended for the Rams.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +500 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +3500 4 October 1 @ Colts W 29-23 +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +75000 7 October 22 Steelers - +8000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +900 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +75000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +15000 16 December 21 Saints - +5000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +20000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +500

Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.