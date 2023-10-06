The Las Vegas Raiders have +25000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-worst in the NFL as of October 6.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Raiders lower (29th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (26th).

The Raiders have had the fourth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.

The implied probability of the Raiders winning the Super Bowl, based on their +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas hasn won once against the spread this season.

One of the Raiders' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Las Vegas has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Raiders rank 26th in total offense (281.8 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Raiders are putting up 15.5 points per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 24th on the other side of the ball with 25.3 points allowed per game.

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 33 receptions for 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In three games, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 per game), with five touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.1%.

In four games, Josh Jacobs has rushed for 166 yards (41.5 per game) and one score.

In three games, Jakobi Meyers has 18 catches for 199 yards (66.3 per game) and two scores.

Maxx Crosby has been providing a big boost on defense, recording 23 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four sacks for the Raiders.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +700 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +8000 4 October 1 @ Chargers L 24-17 +2200 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +12500 7 October 22 @ Bears - +30000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +20000 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1100 12 November 26 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2200 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +550 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

