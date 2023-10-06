Jasmine Paolini 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Odds
A quarterfinal is next for Jasmine Paolini in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and she will play Laura Siegemund. Paolini currently is +900 to win it all at Center Plains Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Paolini at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 7-15
- Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
- Location: Zhengzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Paolini's Next Match
On Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, Paolini will meet Siegemund in the quarterfinals, after beating Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the previous round.
Want to bet on Paolini? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Paolini Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Paolini beat No. 10-ranked Garcia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
- Paolini has not won any of her 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 29-23.
- Paolini has a record of 21-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- In her 52 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Paolini has averaged 21.3 games.
- In her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paolini has played 20.0 games per match.
- Paolini, over the past 12 months, has won 64.7% of her service games and 32.8% of her return games.
- Paolini has won 34.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 65.0% of her service games during that timeframe.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.