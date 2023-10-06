As of October 6 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2200, rank them ninth in the NFL.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Chargers much higher (ninth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Chargers have experienced the eighth-smallest change this season, improving from +2500 at the start to +2200.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Chargers have a 4.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two of the Chargers' four games have gone over the point total.

The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've finished 1-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (404 yards allowed per game), the Chargers have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL by averaging 388.8 yards per game.

The Chargers are averaging 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 27th, allowing 26 points per contest.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has seven TD passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.0% for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game).

Herbert also has run for 55 yards and three scores.

Keenan Allen has 35 catches for 434 yards (108.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Joshua Kelley has rushed for 207 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Austin Ekeler has run for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one TD in one game.

Khalil Mack has been causing chaos on defense, collecting 19 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended for the Chargers.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1100 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders W 24-17 +25000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +900 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +550 8 October 29 Bears - +30000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +12500 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +25000 16 December 23 Bills - +700 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +550

