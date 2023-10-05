The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 5.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), the Seahawks are 13th-best in the NFL. They are one spot higher than that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Seahawks have had the 11th-smallest change this season, dropping from +3500 at the start to +4000.

The implied probability of the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl, based on their +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Two of the Seahawks' four games have gone over the point total.

The Seahawks have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

On offense, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL with 319.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total defense (367.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Seahawks are averaging 27.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 17th, allowing 22.8 points per contest.

Seahawks Impact Players

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III has five TDs and has gained 283 yards (70.8 per game).

Walker also has eight receptions for 73 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Geno Smith has passed for 846 yards (211.5 per game), with five touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.3%.

In four games, D.K. Metcalf has 18 catches for 268 yards (67.0 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Tyler Lockett has 17 receptions for 157 yards (39.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Bobby Wagner has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks in four games.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +1800 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +50000 4 October 2 @ Giants W 24-3 +20000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +3500 7 October 22 Cardinals - +75000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1400 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +500 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +900 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +500 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +75000

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.