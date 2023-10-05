As of now the Los Angeles Rams have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Rams are 17th in the league. They are far higher than that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Rams have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two Rams games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

Los Angeles has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

On offense, the Rams have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by putting up 392.8 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (295.8 yards allowed per game).

The Rams are averaging 24.5 points per game on offense this year (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.3 points per game (15th) on defense.

Rams Impact Players

Kyren Williams has run for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and five TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Williams has one touchdown, with 11 catches for 101 yards.

In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored one time, hauling in 39 balls for 501 yards (125.3 per game).

In four games, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), with three TDs and five INTs, completing 62.0%.

In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, hauling in 22 balls for 270 yards (67.5 per game).

In four games for the Rams, Ernest Jones has compiled 1.0 sack and 5.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +500 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +3500 4 October 1 @ Colts W 29-23 +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +75000 7 October 22 Steelers - +8000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +900 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +75000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +5000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +20000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +500

