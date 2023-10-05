Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
As of now the Los Angeles Rams have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Rams are 17th in the league. They are far higher than that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Rams have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Two Rams games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.
- The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- Los Angeles has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- On offense, the Rams have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by putting up 392.8 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (295.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams are averaging 24.5 points per game on offense this year (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.3 points per game (15th) on defense.
Rams Impact Players
- Kyren Williams has run for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and five TDs in four games.
- In the passing game, Williams has one touchdown, with 11 catches for 101 yards.
- In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored one time, hauling in 39 balls for 501 yards (125.3 per game).
- In four games, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), with three TDs and five INTs, completing 62.0%.
- In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, hauling in 22 balls for 270 yards (67.5 per game).
- In four games for the Rams, Ernest Jones has compiled 1.0 sack and 5.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+500
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|W 29-23
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.