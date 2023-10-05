Hawaii High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hawaii County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Hawaii County, Hawaii, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hawaii County, Hawaii High School Football Games This Week
Hilo High School at Kea'au High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM HT on October 5
- Location: Keaau, HI
- Conference: Big Island Interscholastic Federation
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.