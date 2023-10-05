At +2200 as of October 5, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2200), the Chargers are ninth-best in the NFL. They are way below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Chargers' Super Bowl odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2200. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the eighth-smallest change.

The Chargers have a 4.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this season.

Two Chargers games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The Chargers have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 1-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (404 yards allowed per game), the Chargers have had more success on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by totaling 388.8 yards per game.

The Chargers are averaging 27.5 points per game on offense (seventh in NFL), and they rank 27th on the other side of the ball with 26 points allowed per game.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has seven TD passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.0% for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game).

On the ground, Herbert has scored three TDs and accumulated 55 yards.

Keenan Allen has 35 catches for 434 yards (108.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In four games, Joshua Kelley has rushed for 207 yards (51.8 per game) and one score.

Austin Ekeler has rushed for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one TD in one game.

In four games for the Chargers, Khalil Mack has recorded 6.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1100 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders W 24-17 +25000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +900 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +550 8 October 29 Bears - +50000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +12500 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +25000 16 December 23 Bills - +700 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +550

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.