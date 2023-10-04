As of October 4 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), the Seahawks are 13th-best in the NFL. They are one spot higher than that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Seahawks' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +3500 at the start of the season to +4000, the 12th-smallest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl, based on their +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Two Seahawks games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The Seahawks have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Seahawks are averaging 319.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th, allowing 367.5 yards per game.

The Seahawks rank sixth in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.8 points allowed per game) this year.

Seahawks Impact Players

Kenneth Walker III has run for 283 yards (70.8 per game) and five TDs in four games.

Also, Walker has eight receptions for 73 yards and zero TDs.

Geno Smith has thrown for 846 yards (211.5 per game), completing 68.3%, with five touchdowns and one interception in four games.

In four games, D.K. Metcalf has 18 catches for 268 yards (67.0 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Tyler Lockett has 17 catches for 157 yards (39.3 per game) and two scores.

Bobby Wagner has been providing a big boost on defense, posting 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks for the Seahawks.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +1800 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +50000 4 October 2 @ Giants W 24-3 +20000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +3500 7 October 22 Cardinals - +75000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1400 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +500 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +900 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +500 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +75000

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.