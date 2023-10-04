At the moment the Los Angeles Rams are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Rams considerably lower (17th in the league) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

The Rams' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).

The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.

Two Rams games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The Rams have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

Los Angeles has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by compiling 392.8 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (295.8 yards allowed per game).

On offense, the Rams rank 13th in the NFL with 24.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in points allowed (295.8 points allowed per contest).

Rams Impact Players

Kyren Williams has rushed for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and five TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Williams has one touchdown, with 11 catches for 101 yards.

Puka Nacua has 39 catches for 501 yards (125.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), completing 62.0%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.

In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, hauling in 22 balls for 270 yards (67.5 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, the Rams' Ernest Jones has posted 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack in his four games.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +500 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +3500 4 October 1 @ Colts W 29-23 +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +75000 7 October 22 Steelers - +8000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +900 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +75000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +5000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +20000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +500

