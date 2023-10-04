As of October 4 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2200, put them ninth in the NFL.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chargers are ninth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2200), much higher than their computer rankings (16th-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Chargers' Super Bowl odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +2200. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the eighth-smallest change.

The Chargers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 4.3%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Chargers' four games have hit the over.

The Chargers have gone 1-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

With 404 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to rely on their seventh-ranked offense (388.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Chargers are putting up 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 27th, allowing 26 points per game.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has seven TD passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.0% for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game).

Also, Herbert has run for 55 yards and three scores.

Keenan Allen has 35 receptions for 434 yards (108.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Joshua Kelley has rushed for 207 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Austin Ekeler has rushed for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one TD in one game.

In four games for the Chargers, Khalil Mack has collected 6.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1100 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders W 24-17 +25000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +900 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +550 8 October 29 Bears - +50000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +12500 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +25000 16 December 23 Bills - +700 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +550

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.