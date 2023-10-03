As of October 3 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, put them 17th in the NFL.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Rams considerably lower (17th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

The Rams were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +8000, the Rams have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this season.

Two of the Rams' four games have gone over the point total.

The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Los Angeles has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Rams rank ninth in total defense this season (295.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 392.8 total yards per game.

The Rams are averaging 24.5 points per game offensively this season (13th in NFL), and they are giving up 21.3 points per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Kyren Williams has five TDs and has gained 245 yards (61.3 per game).

Williams also has 11 receptions for 101 yards and one TD.

Puka Nacua has 39 catches for 501 yards (125.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In four games, Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), with three TDs and five INTs, completing 62.0%.

Tutu Atwell has 22 receptions for 270 yards (67.5 per game) and one TD in four games.

Ernest Jones has recorded 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in four games for the Rams.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +500 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +3500 4 October 1 @ Colts W 29-23 +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +75000 7 October 22 Steelers - +8000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +900 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +75000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +5000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +20000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +500

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.