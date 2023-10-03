The Las Vegas Raiders have +25000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-longest in the NFL as of October 3.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Raiders lower (29th in the league) than the computer rankings do (28th).

The Raiders' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +8000 at the start of the season to +25000, the fourth-biggest change among all teams.

The Raiders' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.4%.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas has one win against the spread this season.

One Raiders game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

The Raiders rank 26th in total offense (281.8 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Raiders are putting up 15.5 points per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 24th on the other side of the ball with 25.3 points allowed per game.

Raiders Impact Players

In four games, Davante Adams has 33 receptions for 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs.

In three games, Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 709 yards (236.3 per game), with five touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.1%.

On the ground, Josh Jacobs has scored one touchdown and picked up 166 yards (41.5 per game).

Jakobi Meyers has 18 receptions for 199 yards (66.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Maxx Crosby has been providing a big boost on defense, compiling 23 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four sacks for the Raiders.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +700 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +8000 4 October 1 @ Chargers L 24-17 +2200 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +12500 7 October 22 @ Bears - +50000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +20000 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1100 12 November 26 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2200 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +550 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

