As of now the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +2200 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2200), the Chargers are ninth-best in the NFL. They are far below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Chargers were +2500 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +2200, which is the eighth-smallest change in the entire NFL.

The Chargers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 4.3%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Chargers' four games have gone over the point total.

The Chargers have compiled a 1-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Chargers own the seventh-ranked offense this year (388.8 yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 404 yards allowed per game.

The Chargers are totaling 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, giving up 26 points per game.

Chargers Impact Players

In four games, Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game), with seven TDs and one interception, and completing 71.0%.

Also, Herbert has run for 55 yards and three scores.

Keenan Allen has 35 receptions for 434 yards (108.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.

On the ground, Joshua Kelley has scored one touchdown and accumulated 207 yards (51.8 per game).

On the ground, Austin Ekeler has scored one time and accumulated 117 yards (117.0 per game).

On defense, Khalil Mack has helped lead the charge with 19 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in four games.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1100 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders W 24-17 +25000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +900 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +550 8 October 29 Bears - +50000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +12500 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +25000 16 December 23 Bills - +700 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +550

