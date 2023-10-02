Will Dissly was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up against the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 4. Seeking Dissly's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 4, Dissly has five receptions for 52 yards -- 10.4 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on five occasions.

Will Dissly Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Seahawks have one other receiver on the injury report this week: D.K. Metcalf (DNP/ribs): 15 Rec; 234 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Dissly 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 5 52 40 0 10.4

Dissly Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0

