Seahawks vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 4
The Seattle Seahawks' (2-1) injury report has 17 players listed ahead of a Monday, October 2 matchup with the New York Giants (1-2). It starts at 8:15 PM at MetLife Stadium.
The Seahawks took on the Carolina Panthers in their last outing, winning 37-27.
Last time out, the Giants lost 30-12 to the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Evan Brown
|C
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Toe
|Doubtful
|Quandre Diggs
|FS
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|Chest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Uchenna Nwosu
|LB
|Achilles
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darrell Taylor
|LB
|Shin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Quadricep
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Toe
|Doubtful
|Julian Love
|S
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Ribs
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Will Dissly
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Derick Hall
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ben Bredeson
|OG
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Out
|D.J. Davidson
|DL
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Seahawks Season Insights
- With 407.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have been forced to lean on their 15th-ranked offense (332.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- The Seahawks rank sixth in scoring offense (29 points per game) and 27th in scoring defense (29.3 points allowed per game) this year.
- With 328 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have had to lean on their 12th-ranked passing offense (228.3 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- On offense, Seattle ranks 17th in the NFL with 104.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed per contest (79.3).
- The Seahawks have forced three total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over one time (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 11th-ranked in the NFL.
Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-125), Giants (+105)
- Total: 47 points
