The Seattle Seahawks' (2-1) injury report has 17 players listed ahead of a Monday, October 2 matchup with the New York Giants (1-2). It starts at 8:15 PM at MetLife Stadium.

The Seahawks took on the Carolina Panthers in their last outing, winning 37-27.

Last time out, the Giants lost 30-12 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Evan Brown C Quadricep Questionable Phil Haynes OG Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Cross OT Toe Doubtful Quandre Diggs FS Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Tariq Woolen CB Chest Full Participation In Practice Uchenna Nwosu LB Achilles Did Not Participate In Practice Darrell Taylor LB Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Dre'Mont Jones DE Hip Questionable Jarran Reed DE Quadricep Did Not Participate In Practice Coby Bryant CB Toe Doubtful Julian Love S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Concussion Out D.K. Metcalf WR Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Fant TE Knee Questionable Will Dissly TE Shoulder Questionable Artie Burns CB Hamstring Out Derick Hall LB Knee Questionable

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Doubtful Daniel Bellinger TE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Concussion Full Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out D.J. Davidson DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seahawks Season Insights

With 407.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have been forced to lean on their 15th-ranked offense (332.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Seahawks rank sixth in scoring offense (29 points per game) and 27th in scoring defense (29.3 points allowed per game) this year.

With 328 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have had to lean on their 12th-ranked passing offense (228.3 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

On offense, Seattle ranks 17th in the NFL with 104.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed per contest (79.3).

The Seahawks have forced three total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over one time (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 11th-ranked in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-1.5)

Seahawks (-1.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-125), Giants (+105)

Seahawks (-125), Giants (+105) Total: 47 points

