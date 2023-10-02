Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 2 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 17th in the NFL.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Rams are five spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (17th in league) than their computer ranking (12th-best).
- The Rams were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this season.
- Two of the Rams' four games have hit the over.
- The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- Los Angeles has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- The Rams rank ninth in total defense this year (295.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 392.8 total yards per game.
- The Rams are averaging 24.5 points per game offensively this season (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.3 points per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.
Rams Impact Players
- In four games, Kyren Williams has run for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and five TDs.
- In the passing game, Williams has one touchdown, with 11 catches for 101 yards.
- In four games, Puka Nacua has 39 receptions for 501 yards (125.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), completing 62.0%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.
- In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, hauling in 22 balls for 270 yards (67.5 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, the Rams' Ernest Jones has compiled 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack in his four games.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+500
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|W 29-23
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
