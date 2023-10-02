As of October 2 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 17th in the NFL.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Rams are five spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (17th in league) than their computer ranking (12th-best).

The Rams were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this season.

Two of the Rams' four games have hit the over.

The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

Los Angeles has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Rams rank ninth in total defense this year (295.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 392.8 total yards per game.

The Rams are averaging 24.5 points per game offensively this season (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.3 points per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

Rams Impact Players

In four games, Kyren Williams has run for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Williams has one touchdown, with 11 catches for 101 yards.

In four games, Puka Nacua has 39 receptions for 501 yards (125.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,229 yards (307.3 per game), completing 62.0%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.

In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, hauling in 22 balls for 270 yards (67.5 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, the Rams' Ernest Jones has compiled 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack in his four games.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +5000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +500 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +3500 4 October 1 @ Colts W 29-23 +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +75000 7 October 22 Steelers - +8000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +900 9 November 5 @ Packers - +5000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +5000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +75000 13 December 3 Browns - +3000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +5000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +15000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +500

