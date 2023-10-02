Will Noah Fant Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Noah Fant's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Fant has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 97 yards on eight receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero TDs.
Noah Fant Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Will Dissly (questionable/shoulder): 5 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D.K. Metcalf (DNP/ribs): 15 Rec; 234 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Fant 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|8
|97
|27
|0
|12.1
Fant Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
