In the air, Fant has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 97 yards on eight receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero TDs.

Noah Fant Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Will Dissly (questionable/shoulder): 5 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D.K. Metcalf (DNP/ribs): 15 Rec; 234 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Fant 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 8 97 27 0 12.1

Fant Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0

