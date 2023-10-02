Kenneth Walker III has a favorable matchup when his Seattle Seahawks meet the New York Giants in Week 4 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Giants concede 138 rushing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

Walker has taken a team-best 47 rushing attempts for 204 total yards (68.0 ypg). He has scored four rushing TDs. Also, Walker has recorded eight receptions for 73 yards (24.3 ypg).

Walker vs. the Giants

Walker vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 51 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 51 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Giants have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Walker will play against the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense this week. The Giants give up 138 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Giants have put up six touchdowns on the ground (two per game). The Giants' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-118)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker went over his rushing yards total once in three games played this season.

The Seahawks pass on 57.5% of their plays and run on 42.5%. They are 18th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 61.8% of his team's 76 rushing attempts this season (47).

Walker has rushed for at least a touchdown in two games this year, with multiple rushing TDs both times.

He has 50.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 13 carries in the red zone (72.2% of his team's 18 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Walker Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Walker has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Walker has been targeted on 10 of his team's 103 passing attempts this season (9.7% target share).

He has 73 receiving yards on 10 targets to rank 73rd in NFL play with 7.3 yards per target.

Walker does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 18 ATT / 97 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 43 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

