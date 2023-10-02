Geno Smith has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the New York Giants in Week 4 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Giants have allowed 223.7 passing yards per game, 18th in the league.

So far this season, Smith has racked up passing 736 yards (245.3 per game), going 71-for-103 (68.9%) through the air with four touchdowns against one interception. Also, Smith has scampered for 22 rushing yards (7.3 per game) on eight carries.

Smith vs. the Giants

Smith vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 212 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 212 PASS YPG / PASS TD New York has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Giants have given up two players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

New York has allowed one player to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the Giants this season.

The Giants give up 223.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense ranks third in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (three total passing TDs).

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 250.5 (-115)

250.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-125)

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has surpassed his passing yards prop total twice in three chances.

The Seahawks, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.5% of the time while running 42.5%.

With 103 attempts for 736 passing yards, Smith is 14th in NFL action with 7.1 yards per attempt.

Smith has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 50.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Smith has passed 18 times out of his 103 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith has gone over his rushing yards total one time in three opportunities this season.

Smith has not found paydirt on the ground this season in three games.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-36 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 32-for-41 / 328 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-26 / 112 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

