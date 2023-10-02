Will D.K. Metcalf Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.K. Metcalf did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 4 game against the New York Giants starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. If you're trying to find Metcalf's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Metcalf has been targeted 19 times and has 15 catches for 234 yards (15.6 per reception) and one TD.
D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Seahawks have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Will Dissly (LP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Metcalf 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|15
|234
|45
|1
|15.6
Metcalf Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|8
|6
|112
|0
